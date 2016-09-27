National Public Lands Day a widespread success

GCNP Deputy Superintendent Diane Chalfant cuts the ribbon on the newly-completed section of the Greenway Trail between Tusayan and the park.

Photo/NPS

By Erin Owensby

  • Originally Published: September 27, 2016 10:50 a.m.

    • photo

    Photo/NPS

    Riders take to the Greenway Trail for the inaugural ride Sept. 24.

    photo

    John Sherman/The Peregrine Fund

    Condors are released by the Peregrine Fund at Vermillion Cliffs to celebrate NPLD.

    GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Since 1994, federal lands and parks across the United States have invited the public, free of charge, to enjoy outdoor events and learn more about the environment close to their homes.

    National Public Lands Day (NPLD) events from the Grand Canyon to Williams showcased the outdoor opportunities that northern Arizona has to offer.

    The Grand Canyon was host to several events, including a ribbon cutting and inaugural bike ride for the newly-completed section of the Greenway Trail connecting Tusayan with the Grand Canyon.

    The Peregrine Fund released more endangered condors at Vermillion Cliffs near the North Rim.

    Kaibab National Forest hosted a community gathering at Cataract Lake in Williams, Ariz.

    The Arizona Mountaineering Club hosted a Below-the-Rim Cleanup at the South Rim, repelling down the steep cliffs to remove trash and other debris from the cliffsides.

    The Grand Canyon Railway sponsored the Man vs. Machine Bike Race again this year. After a rough showing last year due to a headwind, the bikers arrived this year nearly 15 minutes ahead of the steam engine.

    Next year’s National Public Lands Day will be held Sept. 30.

