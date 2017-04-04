Around the Canyon: Week of April 5

The Rec Center will be open until midnight every day

Grand Canyon Community Wellness meeting April 5

The Grand Canyon Community Wellness group will meet April 5 at 2:30 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share their ideas.

Tusayan Town Council meeting April 5

The Tusayan Town Council will meet April 5 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Table tennis tournament April 5

Everyone is invited to participate in a table tennis tournament March 9 at 8 p.m. in the Rec Center. Sign up prior to event.

Flagstaff shopping trip April 7

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff April 7. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Friday Night Flix: “Patriot’s Day” April 7

On March 31, the Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Passengers” (Rated R) Ben Affleck, Elle Fanning and Brendan Gleeson. A group of Boston-bred gangsters set up shop in balmy Florida during the Prohibition era, facing off against the competition and the Ku Klux Klan. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

LGBTQ movie night April 7

An LGBTQ movie night will be held at 7 p.m. on the first Friday of every month in the Science and Resource Mnaagement building first floor conference room. The building is located across the street from park headquarters. More information is available by contacting charles_nelson@partner.nps.gov.

Community Yard Sale April 8

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host the second Saturday yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon.

Open Gym April 9

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 p.m. to close.

HeartSaver CPR class April 10

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a free HeartSaver CPR class on site at 10 a.m. Please RSVP to pyrobooter@aol.com at least three days prior ro the class.

Health benefits enrollment assistance April 10

North Country HealthCare will offer free aaplication and enrollment assistance at the Grand Canyon Clinic for various government programs, including ACCCHS, KidsCare, Health Insurance Marketplace and SNAP. Call (928) 638-2551 for an appointment.

Page & Antelope Canyon Trip April 10

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Antelope Canyon and Page April 10. Cost is $45 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Grand Canyon Scenic Tour April 11

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor scenic tour around the Grand Canyon April 11. Cost is $5 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Music Under the Stars seeking musicians for April 29 concert

Music Under the Stars is seeking musicians for their April 29 performance at Grand Canyon National Park. Anyone interested should contact Audrey Stone by text at (562) 277-5257.

Registration extended for Little League baseball and softball

T-ball, Minors and Juniors registration will remain open until May 15. Majors softball will remain open until April 8. Majors baseball registration is closed. Registration is $60. There is a $5 sibling discount. Registration accepted online at williamslittleleague.com.

AYSO Soccer registration open

Youth ages four to 18 are encouraged to sign up for the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) season that runs from June 11 - Sept. 3. Register at www.eAYSO.org.

Junior shooting program

John Ivens Post 42 is starting a Junior Shooting Sports Air Rifle program for ages 9 through 19. More information is available from Scott Miller at (928) 853-9768.

Grand Canyon Friends of the NRA Raffle

Grand Canyon Friends of the NRA is holding a raffle for a Kimber Custom II Two-Tone .45 ACP or a Kimber Micro Bel Air .380 handgun. Tickets are $20 each and only 150 tickets will be sold. To purchase a ticket, contact Kathi Nixon at (480) 688-1741 or Patty Williams at (928) 853-4974. You must be 21 years or older to purchase a ticket. Winner must comply with all state and federal regulations prior to taking posession of the gun. The raffle will be held once all tickets have been sold.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grand Canyon Yoga

An all level yoga class, taught by Jennifer Allen, meets from 5:45 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights at the Grand Canyon Rec Center.