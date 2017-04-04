History lesson hits the right notes at Grand Canyon Middle School

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — As Holocaust Remembrance Day approaches, students at Grand Canyon School were introduced to some hands-on history about the massacre from Bernice Lewis, whose grandmother and father narrowly avoided deportation by the Nazis in 1941.

Lewis, a former Grand Canyon resident, is a singer, songwriter and educator who travels to schools nationwide to tell her story to middle schools, high schools and colleges. She starts her presentation with the story of her grandmother, Maria Blatt, who was raising her father, Gunter, in Berlin as Hitler and the Nazi party rose to power.

Maria, who had divorced her husband several years earlier, sent her son, Lewis’ father, to a Rothschild boarding school outside of Paris — at the time, it wasn’t widely believed that Hitler would invade France. When he did invade in 1940, Maria was faced with finding her son and getting out of Europe while there was still a chance to do so. After obtaining emigration visas from the U.S. Embassy, Maria headed to France to find her son, who had left the boarding school and was living on his own in the Paris subway. Gunter was in his early teens.

“He had been living in the subway in Paris because he could enter for free and spend the night,” she explained. “He had picked up the language really quickly, and he made a little bit of money by helping the Gestapo, who didn’t speak French, purchase things they didn’t know how to get.”

Upon arriving in Paris, Blatt found her son missing and turned to the Gestapo for help in finding him. She was told he was on a train home to Germany, and after arriving, the family had 48 hours to leave, or else they would be deported. Maria and Gunter were reunited in Berlin and left on a train bound for Lisbon the following day.

“My grandmother said that stepping off the train in Lisbon was the first time in over a decade that she felt free,” Lewis said.

Blatt’s mother was not granted a visa, even though she was a German citizen, because she was born in an area that was recognized at the time as being part of Poland. Her older sister also remained behind to care for her mother.

From Lisbon, the Blatts made their way to Boston, where Maria’s younger sister had established herself a few years before. Neither Maria nor Gunter spoke English, but Maria soon landed a job as a bilingual secretary at Harvard University. Gunter, upon learning that full citizenship would be granted to anyone fighting for the U.S. during WWII, enlisted in the army and served his tour of duty in Japan.

Because of his experiences, both growing up under the rise of Hitler and then participating almost immediately in the ground war in Japan, Lewis said she struggled to know her father and understand him.

“A lot of Jews wouldn’t talk to their children about what happened because they didn’t want to scare them,” she said. “Something doesn’t exist until you give it a name, and when the Jews came here, there was no ‘Holocaust.’ Many felt that they wouldn’t be believed if they told their stories about what was happening to them over in Europe.”

True to her songwriter roots, Lewis integrates music into her presentations. Her song “Ways to Survive,” which received an award from the American Zionist Movement, tells the story of a young Polish girl choosing which items to take with her as she was being forced out of her home. Lewis explained that Jews in Eastern Europe suffered the perils of deportations and forced removal to ghettos earlier and more intensely than many German Jews. Many, she said, were given only a few hours to grab what small things they could carry and leave or face being deported.

Lewis then shows the students a badge that was presented to her grandfather for serving the German army in WWI.

“‘Der dank des Vaterlandes ist Euch Gewiss’ means ‘the thanks of the Fatherland is your security’” she explained. “It’s ironic, because even though he risked his life for Germany, he would have been in the same situation as other Jews if he had stayed around.”

While her father and grandmother were able to make it safely to Boston and join her aunt, and her older sister and mother left Germany for Argentina, some members of Lewis’ family weren’t so lucky. Her great uncle Alphonse was arrested and deported to a concentration camp. His wife and daughter, not knowing that the camps meant almost certain death, chose to return to Germany and reunite with him in the camp. None survived.

Today, Lewis continues her research into her family history, having just recently discovered that her grandfather had also emigrated to America a few years before her grandmother and father.

When she’s not researching and presenting, she follows her passion for music, and teaches songwriting and performance to students at Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts. Her daughter, Mariah, is following in her mother’s footsteps, performing with her at several venues and writing her own songs. She has been traveling to presentations with her mother since she was about 12 years old. Both have visited the Grand Canyon many times.

“I packed her in when she was 18 months old,” Lewis chuckled. “She’s been walking in ever since then.”