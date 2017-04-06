Colorado River Trail reopens to foot traffic after repairs

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon National Park trail has repaired a section of the Colorado River Trail damaged by a recent rockslide. The trail between Pipe Creek and Silver Bridge is now open to foot traffic, but remains closed to stock use. Hikers can access Phantom Ranch via the Bright Angel Trail and the South Kaibab Trail.

Delays may be possible at the construction site while the trail crew continues repairs. Hikers will be directed by a trail crew member when it is safe to pass through the work zone. Repair work will continue on the trail between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. There will be no delays outside those hours.

The NPS reminds hikers that the North Kaibab Trail at the Redwall Bridge remains closed while crews stabilize a rockslide above the trail. That closure is in effect from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily while crews are working.

Access to Ribbon Falls is also closed. The footbridge that crosses Bright Angel Creek sustained damage making it impassable to foot traffic. There is no estimated time of repair for the bridge — it will remain closed until further notice.