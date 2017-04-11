Around the Canyon: Week of April 12

Pool Tournament April 13

Everyone is invited to participate in a pool tournament april 15 at 8 p.m. in the Rec Center.

Friday Night Flix: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” April 14

On March 31, the Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (Rated PG-13) starring Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston and Alison Sudol. The movie chronicles the adventures of writer Newt Scamander in New York’s secret community of witches and wizards 70 years before Harry Potter reads his book at Hogwarts. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Pancake breakfast and Easter egg hunt April 15

Join Kaibab Learning Center for a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. April 15 in the Grand Canyon School multipurpose room. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children. The Grand Canyon Rotary will host an Easter egg hunt beginning at 10 a.m. in the field near the school.

Flagstaff shopping trip April 15

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff April 15. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Family Matinee: “Sing” April 15

On April 15, the Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free family movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at noon. This week’s matinee is “Sing” (Rated G) starring Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Seth MacFarlane. In a city of humanoid animals, a hustling theater impresario’s attempt to save his theater with a singing competition becomes grander than he anticipates even as its finalists’ find that their lives will never be the same. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Rec Center Easter egg hunt April 16

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host an Easter egg hunt at 3 p.m. April 16. Everyone is welcome.

Open Gym April 15

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 p.m. to close.

Flagstaff and Lava Tubes Trip April 17

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Flagstaff and Lava Tubes April 17. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Meteor Crater Trip April 18

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Meteor Crater April 18. Cost is $20 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Grand Canyon Community Wellness meeting April 19

The Grand Canyon Community Wellness group will meet April 19 at 2:30 p.m. in the Xanterra purchasing conference room, located across from Albright Training Center. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share their ideas.

Tusayan Town Council meeting April 19

The Tusayan Town Council will meet April 19 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Grand Canyon Earth Day celebration April 20

Grand Canyon National Park will host an Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 20 at the Visitor Center. All events are free and open to the public.

Culture Fest April 20

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host Culture Fest at 6 p.m. April 20. The event is free and open to the public and will feature food, games and information booths.

Culpepper & Merriweather Circus April 21

The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus comes to Williams’ Bob Dean Rodeo Grounds April 21 at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children and seniors if purchased in advance and are $13 and $8 if purchased at the gate. More information can be found at cmcircus.com.

Music Under the Stars seeking musicians for April 29 concert

Music Under the Stars is seeking musicians for their April 29 performance at Grand Canyon National Park. Anyone interested should contact Audrey Stone by text at (562) 277-5257.

AYSO Soccer registration open

Youth ages four to 18 are encouraged to sign up for the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) season that runs from June 11 - Sept. 3. Register at www.eAYSO.org.

Junior shooting program

John Ivens Post 42 is starting a Junior Shooting Sports Air Rifle program for ages 9 through 19. More information is available from Scott Miller at (928) 853-9768.

Grand Canyon Friends of the NRA Raffle

Grand Canyon Friends of the NRA is holding a raffle for a Kimber Custom II Two-Tone .45 ACP or a Kimber Micro Bel Air .380 handgun. Tickets are $20 each and only 150 tickets will be sold. To purchase a ticket, contact Kathi Nixon at (480) 688-1741 or Patty Williams at (928) 853-4974. You must be 21 years or older to purchase a ticket. Winner must comply with all state and federal regulations prior to taking posession of the gun. The raffle will be held once all tickets have been sold.

Grand Canyon Association seeking host families for Celebration of Art participants

Grand Canyon Associaitions is looking for volunteers to be host families for artists participating in the 2017 Celebration of Art. Visiting artists will need accommodations Sept. 8-17. Most will leave before sunrise and return after sunrise. Hosts are not obligated to provide meals but may do so if they wish. For more information, contact Heather Peeters at (928) 638-7156.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Grand Canyon Yoga

An all level yoga class, taught by Jennifer Allen, meets from 5:45 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights at the Grand Canyon Rec Center.