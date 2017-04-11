Campgrounds to reopen this month on Tusayan, Williams ranger districts

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — With summer recreation season rapidly approaching, Kaibab National Forest recreation facilities on the Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts will open to the public as early as April 15.

Williams Ranger District

Kaibab Lake Campground: the lower loop will open on April 22 and sites will be available on a first come first served basis. The entire facility will be open on April 28.

Dogtown Lake Campground: the campground will open April 28.

Whitehorse Lake Campground: the campground will open April 28.

Cataract Lake Day Use Area: effective April 15, this site will have a host and a schedule of hours open to vehicle access. The entrance gate will open daily at 7 a.m. and be closed at sunset each evening. Foot travel into the site is allowed.

Spring Valley Cabin: this site does not close seasonally and remains open throughout the year. Reservations can be made at www.recreation.gov.

Tusayan Ranger District

Ten-X Campground: This campground will open May 26. The late opening is because of improvements being made to the facilities and infrastructure. Two large group sites and a portion of single-family campsites are available by reservation at www.recreation.gov. Campers are encouraged to arrive early in the day for first come first served sites as this campground fills up quickly.

Russell Tank Day Use Area: this site has been stocked with rainbow trout for the first time in many years to provide fishing opportunities this summer.

Hull Cabin: this site will open May 1 and is available by reservation only at www.recreation.gov.

General Information

Forest visitors are invited to camp year round at dispersed sites across the entire Kaibab National Forest; however, motorized vehicle use is restricted in some areas, so visitors should be prepared by knowing the regulations.

Motorized Visitor Use Maps are available for free at any of the district offices or can be downloaded from bit.ly/KNFmaps.

Additionally, camping corridors on the Motor Vehicle Use Maps have expanded to allow motor vehicles up to 100 feet off the center of designated roads for dispersed camping.

“Among many of the improvements you may see this summer is the reconstruction of the amphitheater at Kaibab Lake campground. New seating will replace the current benches,” said Recreation Program Staff Officer Lisa Jones. “Water levels are at a historic high this year which has made piers accessible, greatly enhancing boating and fishing activities at many of our locations.”

More information about recreational programs on the Kaibab National Forest can be found by contacting Lisa Jones at (928) 635-5619 or Dutch Maatman at (928) 635-5661.