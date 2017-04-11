Earth Day Celebration to be held April 22; Grand Canyon offers free entry for National Park Week

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park will offer four days of free entry in observance of National Park Week April 15-16 and April 22-23. The park will also celebrate the 47th anniversary of Earth Day April 22.

The Earth Day celebration will feature information on local and national environmental initiatives, games, a recycled art walk, recycled arts and crafts activities and a litter clean-up. All Earth Day activities are free, open to the public and will take place at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center plaza near Mather Point from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grand Canyon National Park Green Team members will be leading a litter pick up at 11 a.m. from Grand Canyon Visitor Center Plaza to Mather Point. Visitors interested in participating should set aside at least one hour for this activity and will need to sign a volunteer agreement and health forms.

The event is a collaborative effort between the National Park Service, National Weather Service, Xanterra South Rim, Grand Canyon Railway, Delaware North, Sierra Club-Grand Canyon Chapter, Grand Canyon Trust, Pink Jeep Tours, Clean Cities - Valley of the Sun Coalition and the park’s cooperating association and fundraising partner Grand Canyon Association.

Visitors looking to visit Grand Canyon National Park during National Park Week should expect large crowds, long lines at entrance stations and shuttle bus stop areas, and full parking