Grand Canyon Community Church to host Easter sunrise service at Mather Point

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — On April 16 at 5:45 a.m. around 1,500 residents and visitors from around the world will join together for the annual Easter Sunrise Service.

Now in its 82nd year, up to 3,000 guests from all over the world have attended the Sunrise Service. This year’s speaker is Reverend Dr. Spencer Lundgaard. Lundgaard, an ordained Presbyterian minister, is executive director of A Christian Ministry in National Parks, an organization dedicated to providing an interdenominational ministry to employees, residents and visitors of national parks across the country.



“I can’t think of any place more beautiful to celebrate and worship the risen God in Jesus Christ than at the Grand Canyon,” Lundgaard said. “I am thrilled and privileged to speak at this unique location.”

In addition to the keynote address, members from Northern Arizona University (NAU) Shrine of the Ages choir will be performing classical worship hymns.

The interdenominational Easter Sunrise Service has remained a prominent tradition at the Grand Canyon. Once attended by crowds of over 3,000 people and broadcast across the U.S. via radio, today the worship service draws over 1,000 people every year who experience the inspirational celebration.

The Easter Sunrise Service will take place April 16 at 5:45 a.m. at Mather Point Overlook within Grand Canyon National Park on the South Rim. Mather Point Overlook is located behind the Grand Canyon Visitor’s Center, and ample parking is available in parking lot 2. Park visitors may also ride the National Park Service “Blue Route - Village Line” shuttle buses to the Visitor’s Center from any of the park lodges. Attendees are urged to dress for cold, windy conditions.

More information is available at www.grandcanyoncommunitychurch.org.