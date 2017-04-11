Grand Canyon track and field continues success in Page, Joseph City (See Photo Gallery)

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon track and field team continued its success April 8 in its second meet in Page, Arizona, after competing March 31 in Joseph City and March 17 in Page.

Both the boys and girls relay teams had impressive outings.

The boys 4x800 team, including Mason Tacey, Cale Wisher, Travis Moreno, Aleryn Reid, Melakai Longhoma and Gunter Morris, has already provisionally qualified for the state meet. The team placed third March 17 at Page, fifth March 31 at Joseph City and third again at Page April 8. Coach Elna Perkins said the boys 4x400 relay team is nearly in provisional qualifying range. The girls 4x800 relay (Makiah Kennedy, Monica Dimas, Mariela Montano and Savannah Perkins), set a new school record by two seconds and Perkins said the team is likely high enough in the rankings to perform well at the state meet.

Several athletes set new personal records, with many competing in events for the first time. Herman Yellowhair set a personal record in shot put by nearly two feet, beating his previous record set a week earlier in Jospeh City. Meme Jeter-Nanacasia, who is currently ranked 17th in the division, placed fourth at Page on March 17 and fifth at Joseph City March 31. She set a personal record in the discus at Page April 8. Neegoh Kaska placed second in shot put and first in discus. Tyra Briones also set a new personal record in discus by more than six feet, placing fourth in Page March 17.

Senior Candy Lopez set a new personal record and placed first in the 100 meter dash, second in the high jump and fifth in the 200m dash March 17. She also set a new personal record in the high jump, with a height of 4-10, placing second in the event at the April 8 meet. Lopez is tied with sixth others for fourth place in the division. Emma Perkins, Mattie Donehoo and Kyla Pearce placed sixth, seventh and eighth in the long jump.

Perkins said some of the athletes were competing in events for the first time.

“A lot of the students stepped up when needed and ran in events they hadn’t done before to try to put more points on the board toward our team total,” she said.