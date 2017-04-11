Student computer lab now available at Town Hall

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Students at Grand Canyon School will have a place to do their online homework, thanks to a collaboration between the town of Tusayan and Grand Canyon School District.

Every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., students can go to Town Hall in Tusayan and use a free computer lab set up with all of the school’s programs, allowing them access to reliable internet and time to complete their assignments.

The Tusayan Town Council, along with several local businesses, donated funds to purchase 10 Google Chromebooks. Jonathan Triggs, who teaches computer science at Grand Canyon School, will be in the lab and available to assist students. Any student who wants to use the lab should sign up with Triggs during the school week so he can assign them a computer. All students in kindergarten through fifth grade must be accompanied by a parent or guardian while they are in the lab.

“The school would like to give a big thanks to Eric Duthie and all the people of Tusayan who made this dream a reality,” said Grand Canyon Principal Tom Rowland.