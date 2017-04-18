Grand Canyon Cub Scouts live up to the oath at Bearizona, school board meeting

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - Local Cub Scouts participated in a series of activities this spring, including leading the Pledge of Allegiance at a school board meeting, visiting Bearizona and touring the Tusayan Fire Department.
Photos/Michele Pahl
Cub Scouts lead the Pledge of Allegiance at a Grand Canyon School Board Meeting.
