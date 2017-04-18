Grand Canyon Cub Scouts live up to the oath at Bearizona, school board meeting

Cub Scouts visit Bearizona Drive Through Animal Park in Williams.

Cub Scouts visit Bearizona Drive Through Animal Park in Williams.

  • Originally Published: April 18, 2017 11:16 a.m.

    • GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - Local Cub Scouts participated in a series of activities this spring, including leading the Pledge of Allegiance at a school board meeting, visiting Bearizona and touring the Tusayan Fire Department.

    photo

    Photos/Michele Pahl

    Cub Scouts lead the Pledge of Allegiance at a Grand Canyon School Board Meeting.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.