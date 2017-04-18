Out of the past: tramway not a new idea

Almost a century before the controversial Escalade tramway project was introduced, pioneers at Grand Canyon floated the idea of a rim-to-river tram as early as 1919. During the pioneer period, tramways were built to carry people, supplies and ore to and from mining claims in the canyon.
