Out of the past: tramway not a new idea

  • Originally Published: April 18, 2017 11:40 a.m.

    • Almost a century before the controversial Escalade tramway project was introduced, pioneers at Grand Canyon floated the idea of a rim-to-river tram as early as 1919. During the pioneer period, tramways were built to carry people, supplies and ore to and from mining claims in the canyon.

