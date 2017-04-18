Photo highlights: annual Sunrise Service welcomes visitors from around the world

  • Originally Published: April 18, 2017 11:30 a.m.

    • GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - Visitors stream into Mather Point for the annual Easter Sunrise Service April 16. Worshipers peered out over the canyon while listening to the Northern Arizona University Shrine of the Ages choir.

    Mike Quinn and Chrisitan Schroll/NPS

