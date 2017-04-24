Rescue crews unable to revive man who fell into Colorado River

Grand Canyon, AZ – After receiving an alert from a personal locator beacon and satellite call near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, an NPS rescue crew was unable to revive a man who fell into the river.

Grand Canyon National Park received the alert from the personal locator beacon around noon April 23 and the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a satellite call from a private boating party in the same location, reporting the emergency and indicating that party members were attempting to perform CPR on Jimmie Blair, 69, of New Meadows, Idaho.

According to NPS spokewoman Emily Davis, Blair entered the river above Hance Rapid, Colorado River Mile 77. Members of his party were able to pull him out of the water and begin CPS. Park rangers were flown down to the location via helicopter, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. Blair was on day nine of a multi-day private boating trip.

An investigation is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner. No additional information is available at this time.