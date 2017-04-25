Around the Canyon: Week of April 26

‘The Way Home: Wildlife Recovery in the Grand Canyon’ public forum April 26

The Museum of Northern Arizona and Grand Canyon Trust will host the second in a series of forums on the Colorado Plateau from 6-8 p.m. April 26 at the Museum of Northern Arizona. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required by emailing forum@musnaz.org or reserving seats online at https://speciesrecovery.eventbrite.com.

Evening program: ‘How Wild is Too Wild’ April 27

Rangers will present “How Wild is Too Wild” at 8 p.m. April 27 at Shrine of the Ages. This event is free and open to the public.

Friday Night Flix: “Sleepless” April 28

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Sleepless” (Rated R) starring Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan, and Dermot Mulroney. A cop with a connection to the criminal underworld scours a nightclub in search of his kidnapped son. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Evening program: ‘Exploring Grand Canyon With Your Five Senses’ April 28

Rangers will present “Exploring Grand Canyon With Your Five Senses” at 8 p.m. April 28 at Shrine of the Ages. This event is free and open to the public.

Overnight trip to Cowtown Paintball and Phoenix April 29-30

The Rec Center will sponsor an overnight trip to Phoenix. The cost is $77 per person and will include roundtrip transportation hotel stay. The group will visit Desert Combat Paintball. Cost for participating in that activity is not included. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Family Matinee: “Monster Trucks” April 29

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free family movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at noon April 29. This week’s matinee is “Monster Trucks” (Rated PG) starring Lucas Till, Jane Levy and Thomas Lennon. Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into, Tripp (Lucas Till), a high school senior, builds a Monster Truck from bits and pieces of scrapped cars. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served.

Music Under the Stars Concert April 29

Local bands and musicians will give a free concert April 29 at the Rec Center Ramada from 6-10 p.m. Featured performers include Andy Steele, Sage Bond, Three Mile House, Sleeves, Boulder Alley Boys and Dave Heater.

Evening program: ‘At the Edge of Understanding: The Inspiring Complexity of Grand Canyon Geology’ April 29

Rangers will present “At the Edge of Understanding: The Inspiring Complexity of Grand Canyon Geology” at 8 p.m. April 29 at Shrine of the Ages. This event is free and open to the public.

Open Gym April 30

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 p.m. to close.

Grand Canyon Community Wellness meeting May 3

The Grand Canyon Community Wellness group will meet May 3 at 2:30 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share their ideas.

Tusayan Town Council meeting May 3

The Tusayan Town Council will meet May 3 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Grand Canyon School kindergarten preview day May 8

Grand Canyon Elementary School will be hosting a Kindergarten Preview Day on Monday May 8th from 10 a.m. to noon in room 101. Come to meet the teacher, see the classroom in action, tour the school and get your registration questions answered. More information can be found by calling 928-638-2461.

HeartSaver CPR class May 8

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a free HeartSaver CPR class on site at 10 a.m. Please RSVP to pyrobooter@aol.com at least three days prior ro the class.

Music Under the Stars seeking musicians for April 29 concert

Music Under the Stars is seeking musicians for their April 29 performance at Grand Canyon National Park. Anyone interested should contact Audrey Stone by text at (562) 277-5257.

AYSO Soccer registration open

Youth ages four to 18 are encouraged to sign up for the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) season that runs from June 11 - Sept. 3. Register at www.eAYSO.org.

Junior shooting program

John Ivens Post 42 is starting a Junior Shooting Sports Air Rifle program for ages 9 through 19. More information is available from Scott Miller at (928) 853-9768.

Grand Canyon Friends of the NRA Raffle

Grand Canyon Friends of the NRA is holding a raffle for a Kimber Custom II Two-Tone .45 ACP or a Kimber Micro Bel Air .380 handgun. Tickets are $20 each and only 150 tickets will be sold. To purchase a ticket, contact Kathi Nixon at (480) 688-1741 or Patty Williams at (928) 853-4974. You must be 21 years or older to purchase a ticket. Winner must comply with all state and federal regulations prior to taking posession of the gun. The raffle will be held once all tickets have been sold.

Grand Canyon Association seeking host families for Celebration of Art participants

Grand Canyon Associaitions is looking for volunteers to be host families for artists participating in the 2017 Celebration of Art. Visiting artists will need accommodations Sept. 8-17. Most will leave before sunrise and return after sunrise. Hosts are not obligated to provide meals but may do so if they wish. More information is available by contacting Heather Peeters at (928) 638-7156.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Grand Canyon Yoga

An all level yoga class, taught by Jennifer Allen, meets from 5:45 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights at the Grand Canyon Rec Center.