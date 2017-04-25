Horsing around: Grand Canyon patrol horses return from winter vacation

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park covers around 1,900 square miles — that’s a lot of ground to cover, but rangers are stepping up to the challenge, thanks to some help from their four-legged friends.

Rio, Squirt and Maverick, Grand Canyon’s veteran patrol horses, recently returned to duty after spending the winter at Pipe Spring National Monument near Fredonia, Arizona. After a vet check-up and new shoes, they’ll be ready to join their ranger counterparts on patrols of the park and interpretive programs designed to engage park visitors.

Jill Staurowsky, who works with and trains the horses daily, is the patrol horse program’s lead interpretive. She explained one of the program’s biggest goals is simply to engage visitors at the park, whether it’s patrolling campgrounds or answering questions from guests who walk up just to see the horses. The horses also make appearances at special events, such as the recent Earth Day celebration and the upcoming Fourth of July parade in Tusayan, and Staurowsky has even done interpretive programs with the horses about Grand Canyon’s history.

“We want to be visible,” Staurowsky said. “We want people to engage us and know that we’re here to help them have a great experience.”

Staurowsky said the horses go through a vigorous training program to ensure their own safety as well as the guest’s. The training includes a number of desensitization exercises, such as prolonged exposure to people and loud noises, so the horses don’t spook when confronted with similar situations at the park.

“The goal is to get them used to the stimuli so that when they’re faced with a large crowd, it won’t frighten them,” she said. “They don’t even bat an ear now.”

Desensitization is also a priority when it comes to law enforcement.

Ranger Jason Morris said the park hopes to use the horses more in law enforcement situations in the future, and is working on a training program for other rangers who want to work with the horses. He said the park plans to use the horses more in search and rescue operations as well as less-typical situations, like crowd control or searching for persons who may have committed a crime.

Morris said the advantages of being on horseback, like an increased field of vision and the ability to cover ground more quickly, will allow law enforcement to perform better with less manpower.

“If we had a crowd at Mather Point that we needed to control, it could take eight to 10 rangers on foot, but only two or three on horseback to control that crowd,” he said.

A 1,000-pound animal is also an intimidating presence, which means less chance of a ranger being injured or assaulted during a potential confrontation.

“I’m a big person, and I would be afraid to get in the way of a horse,” he said.

The height advantage will also help in search operations, Morris said, because being seated on horseback offers a better field of vision, allowing the rider to look down over the area, or spot something at a greater distance.

Rio, Squirt and Maverick are old hands at the patrol game — each has been at the Grand Canyon for more than five years. Staurowsky said there’s always the possibility of adding another horse to the team — the barn can accommodate up to four horses, and none of the horses enjoys being alone.

“If we have two horses out on patrol, that leaves one horse here alone, and they aren’t too happy about that,” she said.

Two of the horses also occasionally travel to the North Rim for additional work. They’ll work through the peak visiting season and then return to Pipe Spring National Monument for the winter to avoid the harsh climate.

That doesn’t mean they’ll be taking it easy, however.

The horses serve as part of a living history display at the monument, which chronicles the lifestyle and history of the Kaibab Paiute, as well as the Mormon ranchers who eventually made their way to the area.