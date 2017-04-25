Injured hiker, 18, rescued from Waterholes Canyon near Page

PAGE, Ariz. — A teen from Page, Arizona, was evacuated from Waterholes Canyon April 18 after sustaining injuries from a fall.

The 18-year-old hiker fell approximately 30 feet and was unable to climb out of the canyon because of his injuries. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Department, Page Fire Department and National Park service staff from nearby Glen Canyon Dam Recreation Area coordinated the rescue operation.

The injured hiker was transported to a medical facility in Page and treated for his injuries.

This is the second search and rescue operation conducted in the area in just over a month’s time. A search and rescue team was dispatched to Waterholes Canyon March 16 after two hikers were reported overdue.

The two men had become stranded below the rim of the canyon without adequate supplies and spent the night in bivouac sacs before being assisted out of the canyon the following morning.

The Coconino County Search and Rescue unit would like to remind hikers entering northern Arizona canyons to be aware of their surroundings and take the appropriate equipment and clothing for the trip.

Some canyons require down climbing or rappelling and hikers should be prepared to ascend sections that they have previously descended.