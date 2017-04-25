Out of the Past: Army flight crew bails out over Grand Canyon

In 1944, the flight crew of an Army B-24 Liberator bailed out over the Grand Canyon after the plane experienced engine failure. Flight engineer Corp. Roy Embanks, bombardier Lt. Charles “Goldie” Goldblum, and flight officer Maurice “Mo” Cruickshank were stranded in the canyon for 10 days before being rescued by NPS rangers. After the men had bailed out, the pilot was able to restart the sputtering engines and make an emergency landing at Kingman Army Air Field. In the above photo, the recused men and rangers assemble at Grama Point on the North Rim.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.