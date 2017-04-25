Tusayan Fire Department makes hydrants more visible, maps locations

The Tusayan Fire Department recently installed reflective flags on each of the town’s fire hydrants to make them easier to locate during emergencies, after a deep snow, and at night. The department also mapped the locations of existing hydrants to help identify where to go in an emergency and where additional hydrants may be needed in the future.
