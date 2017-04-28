Body of missing hiker recovered from Colorado River

Grand Canyon, Ariz. – On April 28 the Grand Canyon Regional Communications was notified by a commercial river trip that they located a body on the Colorado River at River Mile 152.

Park rangers responded and recovered the body, which was transported to the rim by helicopter and transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner. Initial information indicates the body is that of missing 14 year old hiker Jackson Standefer.

Standefer was reported missing April 15 by members of his hiking party after losing his footing while crossing Tapeats Creek. The National Park Service conducted a multi-day search and rescue operation.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner will confirm positive identification. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.