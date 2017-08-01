Around the Canyon: Week of Aug. 2

Friday Night Flix: “Ghost in the Shell” Aug. 4

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Ghost in the Shell” (Rated PG-13) starring Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asbæk and Takeshi Kitano. In the near future, Major is the first of her kind: A human saved from a terrible crash, who is cyber-enhanced to be a perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world’s most dangerous criminals. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Board Game Night Aug. 6

The Rec Center will host board game night beginning at 6 p.m.

HeartSaver CPR class Aug. 6

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a free HeartSaver CPR class on site at 10 a.m. Please RSVP to pyrobooter@aol.com at least three days prior ro the class.

Flagstaff shopping trip Aug. 8

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Feb. 9. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Page & Antelope Canyon Trip Aug. 10

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Antelope Canyon and Page April 10. Cost is $45 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training Aug. 18-20

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a CERT course for community members Aug. 18-20 in Valle. The course will take place from 6-10 p.m. Aug. 18 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 19-20.

CERT is designed to training individuals to act in the event of a major disaster where 911 response may be delayed.

More information about the CERT training can be found by contacting Jon Paxton

Southern California and Disneyland trip Oct. 2-6

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a five-day trip to southern California, including Disneyland, Oct. 2-6.

The cost is $350 for the first 2 people in a group and $150 for each additional person up to four, and includes transportation and lodging. Ages three and up are welcome.

A $50 deposit is required to reserve your room. The price does not include admission to Disneyland, but discounted tickets are available to group members. Payment is due in full by Aug. 31 Sign up in the Rec Center.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Grand Canyon Yoga

An all level yoga class, taught by Jennifer Allen, meets from 5:45 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights at the Grand Canyon Rec Center.

Zumba with Haley

Zumba with Haley is a free dance class. Zumba meets at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center every Monday from 6-8 p.m. Zumba is a Latin inspired dance fitness program. Participants should bring exercise clothes and water.

Group Cardio class meets Wednesdays

A group cardio class will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets every Wednesday from 12:10-1:10 p.m. at Thuderbird Lodge. Anyone interested in joining or learning about the club is welcome to attend. Information can be found by contacting Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Grand Canyon Lions Club District D21

The Lions club meet the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Plaza Resort, located behind the IMAX® Theater on Highway 64. Anyone in the community is invited to attend.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.