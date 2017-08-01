Grand Canyon School welcomes new staff

Grand Canyon School Principal Tom Rowland, Assistant Principal Lori Rommel, administrative assistant Rosa Velazquez and health aide Alejandra Flores welcomed the new staff July 24.

Erin Ford/WGCN

Grand Canyon School Principal Tom Rowland, Assistant Principal Lori Rommel, administrative assistant Rosa Velazquez and health aide Alejandra Flores welcomed the new staff July 24.

By Erin Ford

  • Originally Published: August 1, 2017 10:45 a.m.

    • Photo Gallery

    Welcome To The Grand Canyon School Family

    Ten new teachers and a new business manager recently joined the Grand Canyon School staff.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.