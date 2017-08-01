Photo Gallery
Kids Cut Loose At Kaibab Learning Center Summer Camp
Students continued learning throughout the summer at Kaibab Learning Center’s summer camp. Students made tie-dyed shirts, decorated their own treats, made crafts, played in the water, and learned about their community and the environment.
