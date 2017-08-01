Kids cut loose at Kaibab Learning Center summer camp

Kids have a blast on water day at Kaibab Learning Center's summer camp.

Photo/Michelle Pahl

Kids have a blast on water day at Kaibab Learning Center's summer camp.

By Erin Ford

  • Originally Published: August 1, 2017 10:48 a.m.

    • Photo Gallery

    Kids Cut Loose At Kaibab Learning Center Summer Camp

    Students continued learning throughout the summer at Kaibab Learning Center’s summer camp. Students made tie-dyed shirts, decorated their own treats, made crafts, played in the water, and learned about their community and the environment.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.