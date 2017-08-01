Listen up, parents! Alejandra & Rosa's back-to-school basics

What should I do if my child is going to be late to school?

Call the school office as soon as you know your child will be late to class and give us an approximate arrival time so we can inform the teacher. We prefer a parent or guardian come to the office and sign the child in, but if that is not possible, call us and let us know why the child was late.

What should I do if my child is going to be absent?

Call the school office let us know your child child will be absent, or visit the school website, click the attendance icon and fill out the absence form. Parents are responsible for requesting make-up work from their child's teacher - it can be sent to you or you can pick it up at the school.



How many tardy and absences can my child have?

As soon as it starts affecting the child’s grade and learning, it’s too many. We understand there are family trips, illnesses, traditional events that have to happen - just let us know ahead of time that your child will be absent. Your child is responsible for making up all work assigned while they are gone.

What if there is a change in my schedule and I need to have my child catch a different bus?

Call before 1 p.m. for any type of bus schedule changes.



Does the school provide meals?

The school provides hot breakfast and lunch options for all students - the cost is $1.50 for breakfast and $2.75 for lunch. If your family qualifies for free or reduced price meals, breakfast is 30 cents lunch is 40 cents. Meals may be provided for free if your child qualifies. You can pick up an application from the school district office.

Can my child use their cell phone in school?

Some teachers allow students to use cell phones as a learning tool for doing internet research or using the caluculator. If they’re found to be texting or using personal devices inappropriately, the phone can become a discipline issues and will be confiscated.

Are there things that my child should not bring to school?

Anything your child brings to school is his or her responsibility. The school is not responsible for lost or stolen items. We recommend you lable your child's belongings if they will be bringing them to school. If an item is lost, check the Lost and Found box in the office.



What is the sign in, sign out policy for visitors?

Anyone visiting the campus is required to sign in and out at the front office. Visitors will receive a pass that should be returned to the front office when leaving.

What if I need to visit my child while they are at school?

Only parents and legal guardians may visit children at school.

What should I do if my child misses the bus?

We encourage parents to bring their child to school if he or she misses the bus. If that is not possible, contact the school office immediately to let us know.

If my child needs to stay late for sports or extracurricular activities, can they hang out at the school?

Students are not permitted to “hang out” at the school unless they are participating in an organized, monitored activity, such as athletics or tutoring.

How sick is too sick to go to school?

Children should be fever-free and not vomited for at least 24 hours before returning to school. This is to protect other students, faculty and staff.

If my child needs to take medication at school do they need to have a permission slip?

A medication consent form must be on file in the school office. A parent must bring the medication in the original container. It is the parent’s responsibility to pick up any medication to take home. Children will not be allowed to take it out of the school.

What is the best way for me to reach my child’s teacher?

The best way to communicate with teachers is by email. Calls will not be transferred to classrooms during the school day.

Check the school’s website!

We recommend checking the school’s website frequently for updated information about activities, athletics, testing, attendance and important announcements. www.grandcanyonschool.org