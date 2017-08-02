Texas woman, 38, missing in Grand Canyon National Park

The National Park Service is conducting a missing person's search within Grand Canyon National Park.

Sarah Beadle, 38 of Fort Worth, TX had reservations to stay at the Bright Angel Campground on Tuesday, August 1 but did not arrive. She was hiking down the South Kaibab Trail and her backpack was found near the junction of the South Kaibab Trail and the River Trail. Beadle was hiking with two children ages 10 and 11 who are safe and accounted for.

Beadle is described as Caucasian female, 5'4", 130 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is thought to be wearing shorts and a t-shirt. Beadle is an experienced backpacker and hiker; she last hiked at Grand Canyon in 2002.

Grand Canyon rangers are searching the area and are now asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Sarah Beadle to please contact the NPS ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009. A missing persons investigations is on-going, no further information is available at this time.