Around the Canyon: Week of Aug. 9

Tusayan Town Council meeting Aug. 9

The Tusayan Town Council will meet Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Page & Antelope Canyon Trip Aug. 10

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Antelope Canyon and Page Aug. 10. Cost is $45 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Open table tennis Aug. 10

The Rec Center will have open table tennis beginning at 8 p.m.

Friday Night Flix: “Gifted” Aug. 11

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Gifted” (Rated PG-13) starring Chris Evans, Mckenna Grace and Lindsay Duncan. Frank, a single man raising his child prodigy niece Mary, is drawn into a custody battle with his mother. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Community Yard Sale Aug. 12

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host the second Saturday yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon.

Flagstaff urban flea market shopping trip Aug. 12

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff’s urban flea market Aug. 12. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Family Matinee: “Smurfs: The Lost Village” Aug. 12

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free family movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at noon April 29. This week’s matinee is “Smurfs: The Lost Village” (Rated PG) starring Demi Lovato, Rainn Wilson and Joe Manganiello. In this fully animated, all-new take on the Smurfs, a mysterious map sets Smurfette and her friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting race through the Forbidden Forest leading to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served.

Prescott Arts & Crafts Festival trip Aug. 13

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to the Prescott Arts & Crafts Festival Aug. 13. Cost is $20 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Open Gym Aug. 13

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 p.m. to close on the field.

Flagstaff Concert: the Avett Brothers Aug. 15

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Flagstaff for an evening concert featuring the Avett Brothers Aug. 15. Cost is $15 per person (not including concert tickets). General admission tickets are $50 each. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Ice Cream Social Aug. 16

The Rec Center will host an ice cream social beginning at 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training Aug. 18-20

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a CERT course for community members Aug. 18-20 in Valle. The course will take place from 6-10 p.m. Aug. 18 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 19-20.

CERT is designed to training individuals to act in the event of a major disaster where 911 response may be delayed.

More information about the CERT training can be found by contacting Jon Paxton

Southern California and Disneyland trip Oct. 2-6

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a five-day trip to southern California, including Disneyland, Oct. 2-6.

The cost is $350 for the first 2 people in a group and $150 for each additional person up to four, and includes transportation and lodging. Ages three and up are welcome.

A $50 deposit is required to reserve your room. The price does not include admission to Disneyland, but discounted tickets are available to group members. Payment is due in full by Aug. 31 Sign up in the Rec Center.

Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) group forming at Grand Canyon in August

Grand Canyon will be forming a MOPS support group in August. The group aims to connect moms all over the world to a community of women, in their own cities, who meet together to laugh, cry and embrace the journey of being a mom. More information about MOPS can be found by contacting Mike Scott at (207) 229-1228.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Grand Canyon Yoga

An all level yoga class, taught by Jennifer Allen, meets from 5:45 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights at the Grand Canyon Rec Center.

Zumba with Haley

Zumba with Haley is a free dance class. Zumba meets at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center every Monday from 6-8 p.m. Zumba is a Latin inspired dance fitness program. Participants should bring exercise clothes and water.

Group Cardio class meets Wednesdays

A group cardio class will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets every Wednesday from 12:10-1:10 p.m. at Thuderbird Lodge. Anyone interested in joining or learning about the club is welcome to attend. Information can be found by contacting Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Grand Canyon Lions Club District D21

The Lions club meet the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Plaza Resort, located behind the IMAX® Theater on Highway 64. Anyone in the community is invited to attend.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.