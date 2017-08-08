Out of the Past: Supai Charlie

Waluthma (Fire Away), also known as Supai Charlie, at Supai circa 1899. Inscription on back of photo reads “Havasu Canyon - ‘Supai Charlie Waluthma’ Sept. 1899 H.G. Peabody”; Identified by Elena Watahomigie, Billie Burro” Photo/Grand Canyon National Park Museum Collection
