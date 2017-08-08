Squire Inn receives Director's Award for Quality

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The Best Western Premier Grand Canyon Squire Inn recently received the hotel chain’s Director’s Award, given to properties that meet or surpass excellent quality standards.

The Director’s Award recognizes Best Western hotels that score in the top 20 percent of more than 2,000 properties nationwide in maintenance and cleanliness. Hotels must also meet design requirements set forth by the chain’s corporate office and receive a high customer service score to be considered.

“The Director’s Award is an important symbol of success,” said General Manager David Chavez. “This award confirms our commitment to providing quality accommodations for our guests. Our housekeeping and facilities departments have worked hard to achieve this level of excellence.”

Built by Seattle developer Elling Halvorson in the 1960s, the Grand Canyon Squire Inn is one of only 26 premier properties in the United States. To be branded a premier property, hotels must offer higher-grade amenities, which include premium linens, on-site dining, fitness and business centers and high-speed internet, among other offerings.

The Grand Canyon Squire Inn recently underwent a series of renovations, adding a resort-style atmosphere to the hotel. The property added a new building with standard rooms and suites, a re-imagined indoor and outdoor pool area, a fitness center and a full-service patio bar. The older buildings received a facelift and a new exterior paint job.

The new additions are all part of a larger plan to expand the property over the next 10 years, according to sales and marketing director Freda Rahnenfueher.