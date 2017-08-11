I-40 westbound work at Bellemont to close ramp Monday through Friday

BELLEMONT, Ariz. – The Arizona Department of Transportation will begin reconstructing the westbound Interstate 40 on and off ramps at Bellemont (exit 185) early Aug. 14.

To accommodate this work, the westbound on and off ramps at Bellemont will be closed from 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.

The Bellemont bridge over I-40 will remain open at all times.

Motorists can use interchanges at Parks (milepost 178) and A-1 Mountain (milepost 190) to travel between westbound I-40 and Bellemont. Signs will mark the detour routes.

After work ends on the westbound ramps at Bellemont, crews will begin reconstructing the interchange’s eastbound on and off ramps.

The ramp reconstruction is part of a larger project underway between Parks to Riordan that includes paving, new guardrail and minor bridge repairs at the Parks, Bellemont and A-1 Mountain traffic interchanges.

Drivers should use caution and watch for personnel and equipment while construction is underway. Please allow for extra time for travel.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

More information is available at azdot.gov/I40Paving.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit the ADOT Traveler Information site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.