ADOT begins work on I-40 near Williams

PHOENIX — Drivers heading eastbound on Interstate 40 toward Williams and Flagstaff will use one of the westbound lanes for five miles while Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) crews begin rebuilding the eastbound section of highway.

The project, occurring between mileposts 156 and 161, will rebuild the roadway from the ground up, including laying a new foundation. This work will be a long-term fix for the winter-weather damage this stretch has seen through the years.

ADOT crews have built a temporary road across the median at each end of the project for eastbound drivers, which will create one lane in each direction on the westbound side of I-40. The traffic switch will remain in place through the fall. Officials recommend motorists traveling in the area slow down and plan for extra travel time through the project area.

Because of the critical nature of I-40 for truckers and travelers, ADOT worked to get the $34 million project started this summer. In addition to this project, crews continue to repave 12 miles of I-40 in each direction closer to Flagstaff, between mileposts 179 and 191. That $13.9 million project is about halfway complete.

For more information on this and other paving projects along I-40, visit azdot.gov.