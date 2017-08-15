Grand Canyon debuts fire-focused short film

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Visitors to Grand Canyon National Park can now learn more about the role wildland fire plays at Grand Canyon.

The short film “Living with Fire in the Grand Canyon” highlights the importance of returning fire to Grand Canyon’s fire-adapted ecosystem.

“Grand Canyon National Park has one of the most active fire management programs in the National Park Service,” said Grand Canyon Chief of Fire and Aviation Jay Lusher. “This film helps us tell our visitors the story of fire at Grand Canyon.”

Grand Canyon fire managers worked with the Northern Arizona University College of Communications to produce the four minute film. Students interviewed fire personnel and shot footage of a prescribed fire in Grand Canyon Village to demonstrate the role fire plays in creating and maintaining a healthy forest and protecting values at risk.

“Living with Fire in the Grand Canyon” will play in the Grand Canyon Visitor Center theater every day between showings of the park’s orientation film, “Grand Canyon: a Journey of Wonder.” Both films are free. The visitor center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the orientation film plays on the hour and half-hour.