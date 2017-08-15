Photo highlights: Xanterra hosts annual property Olympics

Xanterra employees competed for property supremacy (and a trophy) at this year’s 22nd annual Property Olympics July 15. Employees participated in team events including corn hole, memory match and running the gauntlet. The overall winning team was Food and Beverage, followed by Support and Retail.

Photo/Larissa Gimmy

