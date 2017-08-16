Grand Canyon National Park issues water treatment advisory

Hydration while hiking is critical to human health. Grand Canyon National Park officials are advising hikers that they need to treat their drinking water at both Cottonwood Campground and Manzanita Resthouse along the North Kaibab Trail below the North Rim.

Rangers remind visitors and hikers they should always be able to carry or treat all water when hiking within Grand Canyon. To treat water, individuals should follow the manufacturer instructions on water filtration systems and treatment tablets, or boil water for at least one minute.

Visitors traveling to Phantom Ranch should be aware that drinking water is unavailable at the following locations: Boat Beach, lower delta spigot, restrooms near the river ranger station and Bright Angel Campground.

Drinking water is available and not impacted by this water treatment advisory at the following locations: South Rim, North Rim, Mile and a Half Resthouse, Three Mile Resthouse, Indian Garden (campground and ranger station) and Phantom Ranch lodge area, including the bunkhouse, ranger station, cantina and lodge.