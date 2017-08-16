Grand Canyon National Park issues water treatment advisory

Hydration while hiking is critical to human health. Grand Canyon National Park officials are advising hikers that they need to treat their drinking water at both Cottonwood Campground and Manzanita Resthouse along the North Kaibab Trail below the North Rim.
Rangers remind visitors and hikers they should always be able to carry or treat all water when hiking within Grand Canyon. To treat water, individuals should follow the manufacturer instructions on water filtration systems and treatment tablets, or boil water for at least one minute.
Visitors traveling to Phantom Ranch should be aware that drinking water is unavailable at the following locations: Boat Beach, lower delta spigot, restrooms near the river ranger station and Bright Angel Campground.
Drinking water is available and not impacted by this water treatment advisory at the following locations: South Rim, North Rim, Mile and a Half Resthouse, Three Mile Resthouse, Indian Garden (campground and ranger station) and Phantom Ranch lodge area, including the bunkhouse, ranger station, cantina and lodge.
More like this story
- Hiker dies on BA Trail
- Update: Pipeline Repair Complete, services resume at Phantom Ranch
- UPDATE: National Park Service lifts North Kaibab Trail closure in Grand Canyon National Park
- Trans-Canyon Pipeline repaired at Grand Canyon
- Trans-canyon pipeline breaks, forcing water conservation measures at Grand Canyon
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.