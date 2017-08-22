Around the Canyon: Week of Aug. 23

Page smooth water rafting trip Aug. 25

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Page for a day-long smooth-water rafting expereience Aug. 25. Cost is $120 per person. Sign up is available at the Rec Center.

Phantom Challenge kick-off Aug. 25

Grand Canyon School and NPS invite community members and partners to participate in a kick-off event for the Phantom Challenge, a competition to hike, bike, run and snowshoe 277 miles — the enitre lenth of the Grand Canyon. The first event will be a rim walk along Hermit Road. More information can be found by contacting Kaylyn Oates at koates@grandcanyonschool.org.

Friday Night Flix: “Alien: Covenant” Aug. 25

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Alien: Covenant” (Rated R) starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston and Billy Crudup. The crew of a colony ship, bound for a remote planet, discover an uncharted paradise with a threat beyond their imagination, and must attempt a harrowing escape. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Movie in the Park: “Sing” Aug. 25

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club will sponsor the family movie “Sing” at the sports complex on Long Jim Loop Rd. The film will begin shortly after dark. The film, starrring Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Seth MacFarlane, tells the story of a hustling theater impresario’s attempt to save his theater with a singing competition that becomes grander than he anticipates even as its animal finalists’ find that their lives will never be the same. The movie is free and open to the public.

Flagstaff Food Truck Festival trip Aug. 26

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Flagstaff for the annual Food Truck Festival. Cost is $15 per person and includes transportation only. Sign up is available at the Rec Center.

Open Mic night Aug. 26

The Rec Center will host open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Bring your friends and your original songs, poems and more.

Flagstaff farmer’s market trip Aug. 27

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff’s farmer’s market Aug. 27. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up is available at the Rec Center.

Open Gym Aug. 27

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 p.m. to close on the field.

2-night Las Vegas trip Aug. 29-31

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a two-night trip to Las Vegas Aug. 29-31. Cost is $175 per person and includes transportation and lodging. Sign up is available at the Rec Center.

Grand Canyon job and resource fair Aug. 29

The Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a job and resource fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Best Western Squire Inn pub. Employers from seven local businesses will be available to discuss available fall and winter openings. Representatives from North County HealthCare, Coconino County and Veterans Affairs will also be available to provide information.



7th annual Mountain Man Run Sept. 4

The Williams Lions Club will host the 7th annual Mountain Man 5k/10k/Fun Run-Walk Sept 4. The race will depart from the Visitor Center parking lot at 7:30 a.m. Runners must sign in by 7 a.m.

Registration is $40 for the 10k, $30 for 5k and $15 for the fun run/walk.Proceeds will benefit vision care and services in the Williams community.

More information and registration can be found at www.williamslionsclub.com.

AZGFD Hunter Education Class Sept. 16, 17 and 23

The Arizona Game and Fish Department will present a hunter education class at the Rodeo Barn on Rodeo Rd. Class will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 16, 1-5 p.m. Sept. 17 and 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 23. Field Day will take place Sept. 23 from 1-5 p.m. at the Williams shooting range. Registration is online at www.azgfd.gov. Class size is limited to 20. More information can be found by calling Scott Miller at (928) 853-9768 or John Miller at (928) 635-4330 or (928) 853-2318.

Southern California and Disneyland trip Oct. 2-6

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a five-day trip to southern California, including Disneyland, Oct. 2-6.

The cost is $350 for the first 2 people in a group and $150 for each additional person up to four, and includes transportation and lodging. Ages three and up are welcome.

A $50 deposit is required to reserve your room. The price does not include admission to Disneyland, but discounted tickets are available to group members. Payment is due in full by Aug. 31 Sign up is available at the Rec Center.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Grand Canyon School PTA is seeking active members

Grand Canyon School PTA is seeking active members. More information is available by contacting Cherie Benefield at (928) 310-8289.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Grand Canyon Yoga

An all level yoga class, taught by Jennifer Allen, meets from 5:45 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights at the Grand Canyon Rec Center.

Group Cardio class meets Wednesdays

A group cardio class will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets every Wednesday from 12:10-1:10 p.m. at Thuderbird Lodge. Anyone interested in joining or learning about the club is welcome to attend. Information is available from Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.