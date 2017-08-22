Boil order, water treatment advisories for Grand Canyon lifted

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — After issuing a boil order Aug. 3 and two water treatment advisories Aug. 16 and 17, Grand Canyon National Park said in a media release that water sources included in those advisories no longer requires extra treatment.

The park issued the boil order Aug. 3 as a precautionary measure, citing irregularities with the park’s chlorination system. Affected areas included Indian Garden, Phantom Ranch, Cottonwood Campground, Manzanita Resthouse and all water sources along Bright Angel Trail. The boil order was lifted the following day.

On Aug. 16, the park issued a water treatment advisory for Indian Garden, Manzanita Resthouse and Cottonwood Campground. Indian Garden was removed from the advisory the following day. Rangers advised hikers to treat all water sources in those locations. Phantom Ranch and the South Rim were not affected.

Visitors traveling to Phantom Ranch should be aware that drinking water is unavailable at the following locations: Boat Beach, lower delta spigot, restrooms near the river ranger station and Bright Angel Campground.

Rangers remind visitors and hikers they should always carry or be able to treat all water when hiking within Grand Canyon. To treat water, individuals should follow the manufacturer instructions on water filtration systems and treatment tablets, or boil water for at least one minute.