Happy Birthday, NPS: Grand Canyon offers free entry Aug. 25

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park will join national park sites around the country in celebrating Founder’s Day with free entrance to the park.

Entrance fees will be waived for all visitors arriving to Grand Canyon National Park on Friday, August 25, 2017. Fee-free days give more families opportunities to visit national park sites and enjoy the country’s historical, cultural and natural resources. Grand Canyon National Park staff invite visitors to participate in a daily ranger programs at the North Rim and Grand Canyon Visitor Center, Yavapai Geology Museum, Verkamps Visitor Center, Desert View Watchtower and Tusayan Museum. To celebrate Founder’s Day, Grand Canyon National Park will have special guest evening programs speakers Monday, August 21 to Saturday, August 26. For information about ranger-led talks and evening programs visit www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/sr-programs.

Visitors looking to visit Grand Canyon National Park during Founder’s Day should expect large crowds, long lines at entrance stations and full parking lots. The Tusayan Shuttle bus route, available at 20 minute intervals between 8 am and 9:30 pm daily, provides an expedited, hassle-free entry into the park and the Grand Canyon Visitor Center. To board the shuttle in Tusayan, visitors must have a valid park pass- this can be a seven-day vehicle, individual, or motorcycle pass. Parking for the Tusayan shuttle bus can be found anywhere in Tusayan, including the Best Western Squire Inn, Grand Hotel, Big E Steakhouse, IMAX/R.P.’s Stage Stop, and the park-and-ride lot on the north end of town (by the second roundabout).

If visitors choose to drive into the park, they should arrive by 9 am to avoid the most crowded conditions. Visitors traveling to the South or North Rim are also encouraged to check weather conditions before traveling to the park.

Park visitors are reminded that the fee-free designation applies to entrance fees only and does not affect fees for camping, reservations, tours, or use of concessions. Park entrance stations will have Interagency Senior and Annual Passes available for those who wish to purchase them. Those who plan to spend time in the park beyond August 25 will need to pay the regular entrance fee for the remainder of their stay.

The next fee-free day will be September 30 to celebrate National Public Lands Day and November 11-12 in honor of Veterans Day Weekend. During these dates, all National Park Service sites that charge and entrance fee will offer entrance to all visitors. In addition to fee free days, the Every Kid in a Park program provides any fourth grade student with a free annual pass to national park sites. Active duty military and citizens with a permanent disability also have free access to national park sites.

Grand Canyon visitors are also encouraged to explore Arizona’s 22 national parks and monuments located throughout the state.