Out of the Past: William Wallace Bass builds Bass Camp

William Wallace Bass, one of the earliest pioneers at the Grand Canyon in the 1880s, hauled materials for a cabin down his namesake trail just below the esplanade circa 1906. Photo/Grand Canyon National Park Museum Collection
