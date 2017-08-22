Out of the Past: William Wallace Bass builds Bass Camp

William Wallace Bass, circa 1906.

Photo/NPS

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: August 22, 2017 10:03 a.m.

    • William Wallace Bass, one of the earliest pioneers at the Grand Canyon in the 1880s, hauled materials for a cabin down his namesake trail just below the esplanade circa 1906. Photo/Grand Canyon National Park Museum Collection

