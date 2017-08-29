Around the Canyon: Week of Aug. 30

Early deadlines for the Williams-Grand Canyon News

Because of the Labor Day holiday, the Williams-Grand Canyon News needs all ad copy for the Sept. 6 issue in no later than noon Aug. 31. The paper will go to print Sept. 1 and will be out in print Sept. 6.

34th annual Grand Canyon Music Festival at Shrine of the Ages through Sept. 9

The 34th annual Grand Canyon Music Festival is offering performances each weekend through Sept. 9 at Shrine of the Ages. Suggested donation to attend the festival is $15, although patrons may donate any amout they feel comfortable with.

This weekend’s performances include The Bonfiglio Group Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m., The Concerto: Electric and Otherwise Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and the Native American Composer Apprentice Project (NACAP) Sept. 3 at 5 p.m.

Annual School of Rock Concert Aug. 31 and Sept. 1

The GCS School of Rock band will perform two free concerts during the GRand Canyon Music Festival. The first concert takes place at 3 p.m. Aug. 31 in the school’s multi-purpose room. The second concert takes place at 4 p.m. Sept. 1 at Shrine of the ages. Be there or be square!

Friday Night Flix: “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2” Sept. 1

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2” (Rated PG-13) starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Flagstaff shopping trip Sept. 1

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Sept. 1. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up is available at the Rec Center.

Twin Arrows Casino trip Sept. 3

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to the Twin Arrows Casino Resort Sept. 3. Cost is $10 per person. Sign-up is available at the Rec Center.

Open Gym Sept. 3

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 p.m. to close.

BBQ Social and Potluck Sept. 4

The Rec Center will host a BBQ social and potluck dinner. More information is available by calling the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

7th annual Mountain Man Run Sept. 30

The Williams Lions Club will host the 7th annual Mountain Man 5k/10k/Fun Run-Walk Sept 30. The race will depart from the Visitor Center parking lot at 7:30 a.m. Runners must sign in by 7 a.m.

Registration is $40 for the 10k, $30 for 5k and $15 for the fun run/walk.Proceeds will benefit vision care and services in the Williams community.

More information and registration can be found at www.williamslionsclub.com.

Tusayan Town Council meeting Sept. 6

The Tusayan Town Council will meet Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Open Volleyball Sept. 6

The Rec Center will have open volleyball beginning at 6 p.m. at the court.

Williams and Bearizona trip Sept. 7

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Williams and Bearizona Sept. 7. Cost is $10 per person. Sign-up is available at the Rec Center.

AZGFD Hunter Education Class Sept. 16, 17 and 23

The Arizona Game and Fish Department will present a hunter education class at the Rodeo Barn on Rodeo Rd. Class will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 16, 1-5 p.m. Sept. 17 and 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 23. Field Day will take place Sept. 23 from 1-5 p.m. at the Williams shooting range. Registration is online at www.azgfd.gov. Class size is limited to 20. More information can be found by calling Scott Miller at (928) 853-9768 or John Miller at (928) 635-4330 or (928) 853-2318.

Friends of the NRA Gun Safe Raffle

Grand Canyon Friends of the NRA will host a raffle for a Winchester 26 gun safe. Those interested can view the gun safe inside Canyon Vista Mall at 117 W. Route 66.

Tickets are $10 each or three for $20. Only 300 tickets will be sold. Raffle will be held once all tickets have been purchased. You win it, you move it. Tickets are available at Williams Wear or by contacting Patty Williams at (928) 853-4974.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Grand Canyon School PTA is seeking active members

Grand Canyon School PTA is seeking active members. More information is available by contacting Cherie Benefield at (928) 310-8289.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Group Cardio class meets Wednesdays

A group cardio class will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.