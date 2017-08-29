Astronomers Without Borders collecting eclipse glasses

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Now that the “Great American Eclipse” has come and gone, what will be done with thousands of pairs of eclipse glasses and viewers?

Keeping them is one option — another solar eclipse will be visible on the North American continent in 2024, stretching from Texas to Maine. If you would rather declutter your junk drawer, though, you can donate used glasses to Astronomers Without Borders (AWB).

Astronomers Without Borders, a non-profit organization that supports projects allowing those in developed countries to share the science of astronomy with those in less-developed nations, is collecting eclipse glasses that will be donated to nations in South American and Asia for two eclipses in 2019.

Anyone interested in donating glasses can drop them off in person at The Literacy Center, 2500 N. Rose St, Suite 102, Flagstaff, Arizona. Glasses can also be mailed to Explore Scientific, AWB’s corporate partner. Explore Scientific will sort, organize and store the glasses. AWB volunteers will check the glasses to make sure they are not damaged and properly ISO certified.

Glasses collected by the program will be distributed to schools and other organizations for both a total solar eclipse in South America and an annular eclipse (where the moon doesn’t quite cover the entire sun disc) in southeastern Asia in 2019. Any glasses left over will be sent to other countries experiencing eclipses in the next few years.

To donate used eclipse glasses, mail them to:

AWB Eclipse Glasses Donation Program

Explore Scientific

1010 S. 48th Street

Springdale, AR 72762