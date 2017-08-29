Grand Canyon Rotary Club achieves 100 percent Paul Harris Fellow status

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon Rotary Club was recognized Aug. 23 for attaining 100 percent Paul Harris Fellow status.

The most recent Paul Harris Fellows are Laura Chastain, Michelle Pahl, Anavon Harris, Eric Duthie, Susan Duthie, Melissa Austin, Marty Harris, Laura Roche and Kelli Treadwell.

Paul Harris Fellow recognition was established in 1957 and acknowledges members who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of at least $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. Rotary members receive points for each donation, and Grand Canyon rotary president Rob Gossard said six club members donated their points so that the club could achieve its goal of 100 percent fellowship. Gossard said the club is now one of only a handful of the district’s 77 clubs to have the honor.

The club also received a $2,000 grant from Rotary International, which Gossard said the club will use to forward its focus on literacy. $1,000 will be donated to Kaibab Learning Center for the purchase of age-appropriate books and the other $1,000 will be donated to the Grand Canyon School library.

Gossard said the money raised for the school was a matching grant, bringing the total funding for the library to $2,000.

The Grand Canyon Rotary can apply for one grant each year.

“Next year, I’m hoping we can get a $4,000 matching grant to provide beds and bedding to Bella’s Place,” he said.

Bella’s Place is the dream of fellow Rotarian Sue Winchester, who envisioned building a home for foster children who need a safe place to relax and be children.

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at 12:10 p.m. at Thunderbird Lodge in Grand Canyon National Park. The meetings are open for anyone interested in joining.