Obituary: Melissa Rose Kovin

Melissa Rose Kovin traveled into peaceful rest August 8, 2017 in Phoenix, AZ.

Beloved daughter of Jeanne and Arnold Kovin, Jr., was born July 26, 1988 in Flagstaff, AZ. As a National Park Service kiddo, Melissa grew up in or near the natural wonders of Grand Canyon, AZ Crater Lake OR, Pt. Reyes, CA, Smokey Mountain, NC and Flagstaff, AZ.

Melissa had a big heart for animals and was known for coaxing and rescuing them into her life. She had a talent with music, played piano, clarinet and had a beautiful voice. She was gifted with expressing her thoughts and emotions in poetry. Melissa was bi-lingual in English and Spanish. She had a logical side that made her a math whiz and comedian. Being in a room with her dad and brother Chris was like attending a side-splitting comedy extravaganza.

The love of Melissa’s life was her daughter Victoria. “Tori” has been integrated into the family of Chris and Cali Kovin as one of their own. The extended family is given comfort and feels blessed for Chris and Cali’s love and generosity and how their sons Cody and Cooper have embraced their little sister.

She is survived by her mother, Jeanne Kovin (Jay Lincoln), brother, Chris Kovin (Cali) and children, Cody, Cooper and Victoria, grandmother, Patricia Lanfear (Jim Parkman), aunts, Laura Lanfear (Robert Dobrovolny), Emily Kines (Clint), Uncle Jon Lanfear (Rita) and cousins, Leah and Nichole Kines and Stephanie Lanfear.

She was preceded in death by her father, Arnold Kovin, Jr., and grandfather, “Papa” Ray Lanfear.

A celebration of Melissa’s life will be held privately.