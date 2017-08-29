Out of the Past: Mather Point Amphitheater dedicated Oct. 25, 2010

Diana Sue Uqualla blesses Mather Point Amphitheater.

Photo/Grand Canyon National Park Museum Collection

Diana Sue Uqualla blesses Mather Point Amphitheater.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: August 29, 2017 1:31 p.m.

    • The Grand Canyon Association and Grand Canyon National Park dedicated a new rim-based amphitheater and landmark feature at Mather Point on the South Rim Oct. 25, 2010. The new landmark was blessed by Dianna Sue Uqualla representing the Havasupai Tribe.

