Out of the Past: Mather Point Amphitheater dedicated Oct. 25, 2010

The Grand Canyon Association and Grand Canyon National Park dedicated a new rim-based amphitheater and landmark feature at Mather Point on the South Rim Oct. 25, 2010. The new landmark was blessed by Dianna Sue Uqualla representing the Havasupai Tribe.
