Around the Canyon: Week of Dec. 6

Grand Canyon Community Wellness meeting Dec. 6

The Grand Canyon Community Wellness group will meet Dec. 6 at 2:30 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share their ideas.

Flagstaff shopping trips Dec. 7 and 12

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Dec. 7. Cost is $15 per person. Sign-up is available at the Rec Center — those interested should sign up at least two days in advance.

Friday Night Flix: “Despicable Me 3” Dec. 8

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Despicable Me 3” (PG) starring Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Trey Parker. Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother Dru who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Sedona luminaria lighting trip Dec. 9

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Sedona for the annual lighting of luminarias Dec. 9. Cost is $20 per person. Sign-up is available at the Rec Center — those interested should sign up at least two days in advance.

Health benefits enrollment assistance Dec. 11

North Country HealthCare will offer free aaplication and enrollment assistance at the Grand Canyon Clinic for various government programs, including ACCCHS, KidsCare, Health Insurance Marketplace and SNAP. Appointments are available by calling (928) 638-2551.

Veterans Mobile Center coming to Grand Canyon and Tusayan Dec. 12-13

The Veterans Mobile Center van will be at the Grand Canyon Rec Center from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 12 and the Tusayan Fire Department Dec. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The customized vehicles — which are equipped with confidential counseling space and a state of the art communication package — travel to small communities to extend the VA’s reach, especially those living in rural or remote communities.

Services available include mental health services, benefits counseling, employmnet services, VA health services counseling, veteran service compensation connection and VA healthcare enrollment services.

More information can be found by contacting Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Tusayan Town Council meeting Dec. 13

The Tusayan Town Council will meet Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Walking Dead viewing party Sundays at 7 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will hold a walking Dead viewing party every Sunday at 7 p.m. in the MPR.

Zumba class meets Mondays

A zumba class will be held at 6 p.m. Monday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

Group Cardio class meets Wednesdays

A group cardio class will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Thursday Night Football

The Rec Center is hosting Thursday night football viewing beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Grand Canyon Rec Center.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.