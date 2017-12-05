NPS extends comment period for Glen Canyon aquatic species plan

PHOENIX — In response to public requests, the National Park Service (NPS) has extended the scoping public comment period for the Expanded Non-native Aquatic Species Environmental Assessment from Dec. 15, 2017, to Jan. 5, 2018.
NPS is also conducting an additional open house in Phoenix from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Arizona Game and Fish Department Quail Room, 5000 W. Carefree Highway.
Public scoping is the first opportunity for public comment. All comments, questions and suggestions related to the proposed action are welcome. NPS will consider input received during this scoping period while preparing the EA. NPS will provide an additional opportunity for public participation when releasing the EA for public comment, currently scheduled for the spring/summer of 2018.
