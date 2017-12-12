2017 Holiday Dinner Dance: Andy and SuZan Pearce named Community Leaders of the Year

Andy and SuZan Pearce were selected as Community Leaders of the Year.

Erin Ford/WGCN

Andy and SuZan Pearce were selected as Community Leaders of the Year.

By Erin Ford

  • Originally Published: December 12, 2017 9:44 a.m.

    • Photo Gallery

    2017 Rotary Holiday Dinner Dance

    Grand Canyon community residents hit the dance floor at the El Tovar Hotel for the Rotary's annual Holiday Dinner Dance Dec. 9. Guests ate dinner courses from Mexico, France, England, Italy and Germany for the event's Christmas Around the World theme.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.