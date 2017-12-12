2017 Holiday Dinner Dance: Andy and SuZan Pearce named Community Leaders of the Year

Photo Gallery
2017 Rotary Holiday Dinner Dance
Grand Canyon community residents hit the dance floor at the El Tovar Hotel for the Rotary's annual Holiday Dinner Dance Dec. 9. Guests ate dinner courses from Mexico, France, England, Italy and Germany for the event's Christmas Around the World theme.
