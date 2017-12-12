Around the Canyon: Week of Dec. 13

Tusayan Town Council meeting Dec. 13

The Tusayan Town Council will meet Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Friday Night Flix: “Kingsmen: The Golden Circle” Dec. 15

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” (R) starring Taron Egerton, Colin Firth and Mark Strong. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, the Kingsman’s journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US. These two elite secret organizations must band together to defeat a common enemy. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Bearizona Wild Wonderland trip Dec. 17

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Bearizona’s Wild Wonderland Dec. 17. Cost is $10 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center - those interested should give at least two days notice.

Community blood drive Dec. 19

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

Tusayan public hearing Dec. 19

The Town of Tusayan will hold a public hearing at 1 p.m. Dec. 19 in the council chambers regarding use of CDBG funds to assist low-income families.

Flagstaff shopping trip Dec. 20

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Feb. 9. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center - those interested should give at least two days notice.

Tusayan food bank distribution Dec. 20

The Tusayan Food Bank will be distributing food supplies from noon-3 p.m. at the Stilo Development Group office next to Sophie’s Mexican Kitchen. Valid photo ID is required to receive a food box.

Open Gym Sundays

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 p.m. to close every Sunday.

Walking Dead viewing party Sundays at 7 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will hold a walking Dead viewing party every Sunday at 7 p.m. in the MPR.

Zumba class meets Mondays

A zumba class will be held at 6 p.m. Monday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

Group Cardio class meets Wednesdays

A group cardio class will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Thursday Night Football

The Rec Center is hosting Thursday night football viewing beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Grand Canyon Rec Center.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

HeartSaver CPR class Jan. 15

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a free HeartSaver CPR class on site at 10 a.m. Please RSVP to pyrobooter@aol.com at least three days prior ro the class.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department.