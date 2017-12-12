Burns continue on North Rim

NORTH RIM, Ariz. — Fire managers will take advantage of continued warm, dry weather conditions over the next several weeks and may initiate additional prescribed fires on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.
Working as the North Zone Interagency Fire Management Program, fire managers from Grand Canyon National Park and the Kaibab National Forest planned to start the Bright Angel Prescribed Fire Dec. 6. The Bright Angel Rx, located near the North Rim developed area, is comprised primarily of ponderosa pine and patches of mixed conifer forest. This project will treat about 70 acres of the 400-acre size unit.
Objectives of the Bright Angel Rx include reducing the accumulation of forest fuels in the area to protect life and property from wildfire, aiding in the preservation of historic structures and archaeological sites, and helping to restore the North Rim developed area cultural landscape.
Fire managers may also initiate pile burns in the North Rim developed area. Piles consists of small diameter trees, branches, and twigs removed during hazardous fuel reduction projects intended to improve defensible space within the wildland urban interface (WUI) at the North Rim.
These prescribed fires may show some activity for several weeks, depending on weather conditions and fuel moisture levels. Smoke may be seen from the South Rim, Arizona Highway 64, and US Highway 89. Smoke may settle in the canyon overnight in Roaring Springs Canyon, Cottonwood Campground, and Phantom Ranch. All prescribed fires are subject to approval by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality- Smoke Management Division. More information is available by visiting http://www.azdeq.gov/environ/air/smoke/index.html.
The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park and Arizona Highway 67 are closed for the season.
More like this story
- Prescribed burns on North and South rims scheduled
- Seasonal plans for prescribed burns on North Kaibab Plateau
- Fire managers planning for two prescribed burns on North and South Rims
- Prescribed burns continue near Jacob Lake, Grand Canyon Village
- Grand Canyon National Park ignites burns near North Rim developed area
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.