Food bank delivers for families in need during the holidays

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — According to Feeding America, about 41 million people are struggling with hunger in the United States alone, including about 13 million children. The holidays can be the toughest time of year for these families and St. Mary’s Food Bank aims to make them a joyous time for those in need.

The St. Mary’s Food Bank offers food boxes on the third Wednesday of every month — Dec. 20, this month. Residents of Grand Canyon, Tusayan and Valle can stop by and receive a food basket in time for the holidays at the STILO Development USA office, located next to Canyon Pizza and Grill on Highway 64 in Tusayan, Arizona.

Residents must bring identification in order to receive a box.