Four Rollers League winning team: Four Play

Mike Hoblin, Sandy Hoblin and Steve Swatling are members of the winner Four Play team. Donna Garlough, the fourth member, is not pictured.

Photo/Clarinda Vail

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: December 12, 2017 10:32 a.m.

    • Four Play is the first half winner. Bowlers are Mike Hoblin, Sandy Hoblin, Steve Swatling and Donna Garlough (not pictured).

