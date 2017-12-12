Lady Phantoms continue winning streak against Holbrook, Williams

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Lady Phantoms continued their win streak last week, defeating both the Holbrook Roadrunners and the Williams Vikings on the road.

The Lady Phantoms defeated the Roadrunners 58-18 in Holbrook Dec. 4. Freshmen Alana Keebahe and Maria Dugi led the way for the Lady Phantoms with 13 points apiece. Dugi was 4-for-4 from the 3-point line. Keebahe finished 3-for-4 from beyond the arc and had five steals. Sophomore Cayli Miles finished with nine points and a blocked shot.

The Lady Phantoms kept up the scoring onslaught against Willaims, defeating the Vikings 64-34 Dec. 9 in Williams.

The Lady Phantoms jumped out to a 13-point lead after the first quarter and more than doubled the score on the Vikings by halftime. Although the Vikings were able to make up some ground in the third quarter, going score for score with the Lady Phantoms, before the Lady Phanoms put it away in the fourth.

Miles and Meme Jeter-Nanacasia finished with 17 points each. Miles was 100 percent from the 3-point arc, while Jeter-Nanacasia hauled in nine rebounds and blocked a shot. Savannah Longhoma contributed 13 points and five offensive rebounds.

The Lady Phantoms are undefeated at 7-0 and are 1-0 in regional play. They are in second place in the 1A central section behind Mogollon.

The Lady Phantoms face the Mogollon Mustangs — one of their toughest conference rivals — Dec. 15 in Heber, Arizona.